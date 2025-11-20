20 Nov 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace
Improved sentiment is starting to translate into deals – but values continue to slide
Meadow Partners reveals Westminster office plans
Investors eye office discounts as recovery dawns
Not all data centres are alike
Brockton clinches Cambridge’s largest lab deal of 2025
Pressure growing on grid connections, says Savills
Atelier agrees £38m loan for Hammersmith office-to-resi conversion
ICG buys €200m portfolio from Lidl
L&G’s Proprium appoints partner
JLL rejigs central London agency leadership
New public-private partnership to boost UK housebuilding
Frasers nears £220m Glasgow mall deal
French buyer swoops for £11m Bournemouth hotel
Former CBRE IM stars launch investment management business
Bill Hughes to “step back” at L&G
Blue Owl lines up statement £1.3bn UK acquisition
AI giant on the hunt for 200,000 sq ft London HQ
Heavyweight investor consortium acquires stake in land acquisition platform
Buyer emerges for Home REIT portfolio
Related and Davidson Kempner form partnership for new living strategy
UK’s most famous warehouse up for grabs