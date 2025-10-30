Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeContinental EuropeFranceGermanyInvestmentItalyLondonSpainUK & Ireland

Investors increasingly bet on European office market

30 Oct 2025 | 18:06 | London | by May Agaran

Lot sizes increased to €30m during the third quarter, the highest in three years

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Person, Woman, Adult

Q+A: CPP Investments’ van Oosterom – "The lines between sectors are blurring"

30 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Offices lead EMEA recovery as investors focus on fundamentals

30 Oct 2025
Read

Landsec agrees latest £225m London office sale

29 Oct 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Tristan and Greycoat weigh sale of £230m St James’s gem

29 Oct 2025
Read