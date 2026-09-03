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Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeFranceGermanyUK & Ireland

Investors must understand unique data centre risks, says Inrev

3 Sep 2026 | 17:05 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Industry body notes risks have no real equivalent in traditional real estate

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