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InvestmentESGFundraisingLeasingSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Investors pivoting towards infrastructure

2 Jun 2026 | 14:28 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

The era of treating energy and infrastructure as external to real estate is over, says Knight Frank

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