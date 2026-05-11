NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsSouth EastUK & Ireland

Investors snap up £110m of South East multi-let industrial stock

11 May 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

US giant LBA Logistics concludes largest UK deal to date

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Sitting, Person, Human

Segro says “no discernible impact” on leasing from Iran war

23 Apr 2026
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Currys signs for 1.2m sq ft at Tritax Park Newark

23 Apr 2026
Read

Can smaller diversified managers stage a comeback?

22 Apr 2026
Read
Lighting, Floor, Indoors

Logicor lets 200,000 sq ft shed at Northamptonshire hub

22 Apr 2026
Read