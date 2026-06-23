NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialNorth WestUK & Ireland

Investors take back control of stalled Liverpool resi project

23 Jun 2026 | 15:28 | London | by May Agaran

Decision paves way for investors to develop or sell the 1,000-home scheme

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Urban, Apartment Building

Art-Invest takes full ownership of Stockholm resi project

22 Jun 2026
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

Mohari takes full control of Four Seasons Hotel Madrid

30 Apr 2026
Read
Plant, Potted Plant, Brick

Cheyne takes control of £130m London Borough Yards

8 Apr 2026
Read
City, Canal, Outdoors

Northhold buys stalled £120m Durham mixed-use project

6 Mar 2026
Read