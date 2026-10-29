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Hotels & LeisureSouth WestUK & IrelandRetail

Investors tapped for Bath hotel and leisure sale

29 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Cushman & Wakefield leading sale

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