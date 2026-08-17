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LeasingIrelandLogisticsUK & Ireland

Iput signs first tenant at 2.5m sq ft Dublin logistics park

17 Aug 2026 | 12:13 | London | by May Agaran

Florida-based Paladin EnviroTech to occupy 53,000 sq ft shed

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