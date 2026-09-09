FinancingIrelandSelf-storageUK & Ireland
9 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland
New debt package supports Nesta’s strategic business plan
Park Place Retail boosts team with partner hire
Warrington Council to draft in agents for property sell-off
Ireland’s largest self-storage provider locks up refi
Shah on property: farewell to the property jungle’s most lustrous leopard
French fund bags €24m Dublin mall
London drives £2.1bn UK hotel deals in first half
CWG’s investment chief steps down
Glenstone takes control of Alternative Income as offer becomes unconditional
Retail investment is returning but scarcity is reshaping where capital goes
Cushman’s Jon Hubbard to retire
Property grandee Mike Slade dies
Blackstone appoints new real estate leaders
Buyer found for £250m Savile Row police station site
Aviva Investors’ George Fraser-Harding to leave firm
£19m Inverness mall hits the market
Eastdil agrees blockbuster £900m sale
Rise of the super investors
Cerberus targets multi-let industrial assault with new £1bn JV
L&G high-flyer Pete Gladwell departs
Cushman bolsters West End capital markets team with senior hire