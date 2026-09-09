NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingIrelandSelf-storageUK & Ireland

Ireland’s largest self-storage provider locks up refi

9 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

New debt package supports Nesta’s strategic business plan

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Private equity firm finds buyer for €115m+ Dublin build-to-rent asset

2 Sep 2026
Read

Starwood-backed European data centre firm pushes ahead with €5bn sale process

27 Aug 2026
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

French investor launches €150m+ Dublin office sale

27 Aug 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Five-star £32m Belfast hotel hits the market

26 Aug 2026
Read