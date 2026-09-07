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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeGermanyInvestmentLeasing

Iremis buys €28m Freiburg hotel from Deka

7 Sep 2026 | 07:11 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Novotel Freiburg am Konzerthaus to be converted into Scandic hotel

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