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ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentIrelandUK & Ireland

Ires ramps up capital recycling with €32m resi purchase

24 Feb 2026 | 08:03 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

REIT agrees a deal with Westar Homes for 77 apartments in Co Kildare

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