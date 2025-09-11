Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Student AccommodationInvestmentIrelandResidentialSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Irish developer launches €42m Dublin student sale

11 Sep 2025 | 07:48 | London | by May Agaran

The Residence comprises 193 student beds spread across seven low-rise blocks

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Ardian and Rockfield buy first German student housing scheme 

11 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Building Complex

GSA urges government action as Ireland faces 68,000 student bed shortfall

10 Sep 2025
Read

Hines acquires €80m Paris asset for student redevelopment

9 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Iput launches €55m Irish logistics sale

9 Sep 2025
Read