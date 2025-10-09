Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LondonFinancingResidentialUK & Ireland

Irish developer snares £85m Croydon project

9 Oct 2025 | 16:20 | London | by David Hatcher

Office tower to be converted into 250 flats

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Mott MacDonald's Croydon HQ hits market for £40m

25 Sep 2025
Read
Person, Car, Transportation

TT Group puts Croydon logistics site up for sale

14 May 2025
Read
Text, Office Building, Building

URW progresses Croydon town centre plans

17 Jul 2025
Read
Electronics, Screen, Computer Hardware

Blue Shield restructures as firm races to form £200m loan book

2 Apr 2024
Read