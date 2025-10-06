Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeInvestmentIrelandUK & Ireland

Iput swoops for pair of prime Dublin offices

6 Oct 2025 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Total of 43,000 sq ft to be added to flex workspace offering

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Dublin office take-up surpasses 800,000 sq ft in third quarter

3 Oct 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Greystar’s head of Germany on its new mid-market rental housing strategy

2 Oct 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Workspace offloads £22m pair of London offices

2 Oct 2025
Read

GPE prepares £200m Fitzrovia block for sale

30 Sep 2025
Read