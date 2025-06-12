IrelandPoliticsResidentialUK & Ireland
12 Jun 2025 | 15:47 | London | by Alexander Peace
Landlords can increase rent between tenancies but both new builds and existing lettings to be controlled
Irish government expands residential rent caps nationally
