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InvestmentIrelandLogisticsOfficeResidentialUK & Ireland

Irish investment volumes surpass €1bn in second quarter

1 Jul 2026 | 14:12 | London | by May Agaran

Total represents "strongest" second quarter since 2022, says CBRE Ireland

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