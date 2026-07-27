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ResidentialIrelandUK & IrelandStudent AccommodationInvestment

Irish living sector investment poised to reach €1bn this year

27 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Living sector could become the second most sought after asset class in 2026, according to Knight Frank

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