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InvestmentIrelandLogisticsOfficeResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

Irish property investment breaches €2bn mark in nine months

5 Oct 2026 | 08:02 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

US buyers and large funds drove the market recovery, Savills says

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