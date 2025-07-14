Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

InvestmentIrelandOfficeRetailUK & Ireland

Irish property investment surges to €924m in first half

14 Jul 2025 | 06:58 | London | by May Agaran

Growth of 27% year-on-year despite Q2 investments going down by 34%

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Aware Super and Delancey complete £500m London office deals

14 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Hotel

Supermarket Income REIT swoops for £54m Kent Tesco

14 Jul 2025
Read
Stone Island Paris flagship, 223 rue Saint Honoré

Hines picks preferred party for €170m premium Paris property

14 Jul 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Q+A: Octopus' Ed Clough on the firm's first European steps

11 Jul 2025
Read