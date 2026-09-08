IrelandHotels & LeisureResidentialUK & Ireland
9 Sep 2026 | 00:01 | London | by Chris Borland
Development site sits adjacent to Aviva Stadium
Irish Rugby Football Union seeks partner for £150m stadium hotel project
Regional REIT’s Inglis: “In 18 months we haven’t sold to the same buyer twice”
BGO lines up partner for £300m West End office revamp
£150m Marylebone sale relaunched following lease restructure
Retail specialist Vedra hires duo to accelerate expansion strategy
Banor secures £27m backing for four-star hotel acquisitions
Plans submitted for 45-storey Southwark student project
Franklin Templeton to acquire ownership stake in Stoneshield
UK and European REIT CEOs “lack skin in the game”
Leasing deals signed across 53,000 sq ft at King’s Cross estate
Property grandee Mike Slade dies
Buyer found for £250m Savile Row police station site
Aviva Investors’ George Fraser-Harding to leave firm
£19m Inverness mall hits the market
L&G high-flyer Pete Gladwell departs
Eastdil agrees blockbuster £900m sale
Rise of the super investors
Cerberus targets multi-let industrial assault with new £1bn JV
Cushman bolsters West End capital markets team with senior hire
Kennedy Wilson nears sale of prized £150m Heathrow data centre site