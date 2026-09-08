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IrelandHotels & LeisureResidentialUK & Ireland

Irish Rugby Football Union seeks partner for £150m stadium hotel project

9 Sep 2026 | 00:01 | London | by Chris Borland

Development site sits adjacent to Aviva Stadium

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