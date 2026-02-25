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OfficeLeasingUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Irwin Mitchell signs for 48,000 sq ft Sheffield office

25 Feb 2026 | 16:14 | London | by May Agaran

Firm will relocate to Elshaw House

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