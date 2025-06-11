Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OpinionAlternativesLife sciencesNorth WestPoliticsScotlandUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Is £86bn for sciences enough to boost investment outside the Golden Triangle?

11 Jun 2025 | 16:15 | London | by James Sheppard

Kadans Science Partner on why Rachel Reeves' new funding for sciences could be a tonic to the regions

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Flare, Light, Nature

Big bang? Europe prepares for growth in science and tech real estate

10 Jun 2025
Read

Q+A: Sovereign Centros boss – "The power in this building is immense"

3 Jun 2025
Read

UK data regulator moves HQ to Manchester

2 Jun 2025
Read

The three Cs: how to build a unified strategy for sustainable real estate

30 May 2025
Read