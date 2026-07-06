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InvestmentFundraisingPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Is a retail fund renaissance finally in sight?

6 Jul 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

A decade after the Brexit vote sparked a run on funds, the FCA is gearing up to publish fresh proposals and fund managers are taking matters into their own hands

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