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RetailContinental EuropeDistressGermanyInvestmentLeasingRegeneration

Is everything fine on Germany’s most expensive high streets?

29 May 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Charting Munich’s unique retail landscape and the property tycoons battling it out for the prime assets

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