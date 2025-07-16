Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestment

Israeli buyer swoops for €40m Bucharest airport hotel

16 Jul 2025 | 15:00 | London | by Franciszek Bryk

Seller Apex Alliance will continue to operate four-star Hilton Garden Inn

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Water, Waterfront, Transportation

CPI Europe confirms €115m Budapest hotel sale

25 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Former Polish clinic to undergo €105m hotel transformation

12 Jun 2025
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

CEE Summit 2025: finding stability in a geopolitical crisis

9 Jun 2025
Read

Tristan completes €400m easyHotel acquisition 

5 Jun 2025
Read