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Hotels & LeisureBeneluxContinental EuropeDevelopmentFamily OfficeInvestmentNetherlands

Israeli tycoon-backed firm eyes Netherlands entry with €300m hotel deal

12 May 2026 | 15:25 | London | by Julie Cruz

Opening of the asset has been delayed, with the operator terminating its lease agreement last year

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