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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeItalyLondonUK & Ireland

Italian giant makes UK hotels debut

8 Jun 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Chris Borland, David Hatcher

€900bn manager ups the ante as Ares cashes in another £155m+

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