Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeFinanceInvestmentItaly

Italian hotel operator seeks JV partner for €350m platform

16 Sep 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta

Collection of 13 upscale urban hotels comprises 1,700 rooms with 740 more in the pipeline

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Outdoors, Nature, Sea

Latest Edition: €250m Lake Como trophy hotel up for sale

2 Jul 2025
Read
Indoors, Interior Design, Furniture

From chairlift to check-in: Castello launches €20m Courmayeur hospitality scheme

15 Jul 2025
Read
Floor, Flooring, Indoors

Una owners decide fate of €900m platform

19 May 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Milan's Voco Hotel launched for €40m sale

3 Apr 2025
Read