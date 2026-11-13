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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeItalyOfficeResidentialDevelopmentInvestment

Italian manager seals deal for €85m student conversion opportunity

13 Nov 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta, Amy Finch

Generali sells stripped office asset

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