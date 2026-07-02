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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeInvestmentItaly

Italian operator buys €25m Hilton Garden Inn Milan

2 Jul 2026 | 07:35 | London | by Edith Fishta

Located on Via Lucio Giunio Columella in northeast Milan, the hotel comprises around 19,350 sq m

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