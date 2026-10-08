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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeInvestmentItaly

Italian resort operator explores options for €70m portfolio

8 Oct 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta

Mediobanca mandated as adviser on six-asset collection

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