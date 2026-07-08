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FinancingContinental EuropeItalyRetail

Italy's Silver Fir Capital secures €150m loan for Sicilian mall

8 Jul 2026 | 07:01 | London | by Angelo Castillo

UniCredit and Banco BPM provide facility for Centro Sicilia, owned by Farallon and Reve

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