Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LondonOfficeUK & Ireland

ITV Studios to relocate to Patrizia development

16 Sep 2025 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Programmes including Lorraine, Loose Women and This Morning to broadcast live from the site

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Television Centre development reveals Blue Peter time capsule

14 Jun 2022
Read

ITV relocates to new White City campus

3 May 2022
Read
Person, Human, High Rise

Patrizia to relocate London HQ

6 Oct 2021
Read

Plans unveiled for 1m sq ft former ITV London Studios revamp

17 Feb 2021
Read