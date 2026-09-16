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PeopleCorporateFinancingUK & Ireland

J3 taps Evan Griffin to lead debt business

16 Sep 2026 | 06:52 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Griffin was formerly lending director at Pluto Finance

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