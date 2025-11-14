Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LeasingContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyOffice

Jack Wolfskin zips up 6,000 sq m Frankfurt lease

14 Nov 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Outdoor clothing retailer is moving its German headquarters

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Bottle, Lotion, Pen

Dr Beckmann cleans up with new east Frankfurt HQ

1 Jul 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

German bidder in talks for Frankfurt's Trianon

21 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Big Four auditor explores relocations in Frankfurt and Stuttgart

17 Jul 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

KPMG confirms move from The Squaire to central Frankfurt

22 May 2025
Read