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FundraisingBeneluxContinental EuropeGermanyNetherlandsPortugalSpainOfficeResidentialRetail

Jamestown launches first European fund for private investors

15 Jan 2026 | 07:40 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Fund to place €50m worth of shares by end of March 2027

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