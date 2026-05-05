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RetailInvestmentSouth EastUK & Ireland

Jamestown makes debut UK shopping centre purchase

5 May 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

US investor is working with Real Harbour Capital

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