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OpinionInvestmentLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Japanese capital and central London offices: a measured return, not a sudden rush

12 Mar 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Stephen Down

2025’s evidence suggests that currency weakness alone is no longer a barrier to investment when assets offer secure income

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