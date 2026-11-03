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LondonUK & IrelandRetail

Japanese-inspired coffee brand eyes London expansion

3 Nov 2026 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley

The Coffee is looking for new sites as it targets the capital for its next phase of growth

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