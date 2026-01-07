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OfficeLondonUK & IrelandInvestment

Japanese investor confirms second trophy City office purchase

7 Jan 2026 | 10:56 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Daibiru Corporation buys majority stake in Warwick Court

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