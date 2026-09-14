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OfficeLondonUK & Ireland

Japanese investor lines up stake in M&G’s £1bn+ City tower

14 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland, James Buckley

Discussions over minority ownership position progressing

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