NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Japanese investor seeks buyer for £45m City office

25 Sep 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

130 Wood Street has reversionary and longer-term redevelopment potential

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Japanese investor lines up stake in M&G’s £1bn+ City tower

14 Sep 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Aviva Investors plans doubling of historic City office

10 Sep 2026
Read

Edge eyes up deal for £200m+ City office project

19 Mar 2026
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

GIC and Caleus to divest €45m Hamburg office

27 Feb 2026
Read