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Student AccommodationCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropePolandResidentialFinancing

Japanese owner refinances Polish student portfolio with €183m loan

22 Dec 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Pair of lenders provide five-year credit facility

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