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LondonUK & IrelandOfficeInvestment

Japanese trio brought on for £400m Shaftesbury Avenue development

6 Jan 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley, David Hatcher

Owners secure consortium of new entrants and £340m debt package

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