NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentRegenerationUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Jarron submits plans for 160 Sheffield homes

19 Feb 2026 | 14:36 | London | by May Agaran

Kelham Point will span 10 storeys

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Car, Car Dealership, Transportation

Padrock submits plans for £110m Hertfordshire logistics park

1 Sep 2026
Read

Bruntwood and Trafford plan Altrincham office expansion

27 Aug 2026
Read

HB Reavis reworks London's One Waterloo plans

26 Aug 2026
Read
City, Outdoors, Urban

Greystar lands €33m Cork student project

25 Aug 2026
Read