Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsInvestmentOccupierUK & IrelandWest Midlands

JD Logistics signs for 117,000 sq ft Coventry scheme

21 Jul 2025 | 16:13 | London | by May Agaran

Apollo 7 one of four speculative units at development owned by Jingdong Property

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

More than 6m sq ft of H1 logistics lettings signed in Midlands and North West

16 Jul 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Stoneweg and Bain sign first tenant to Italian logistics asset

9 Jul 2025
Read
Outdoors, Transportation, Truck

Whistl packages up prelet at PLP’s Manchester logistics park

9 Jul 2025
Read

Cabot lets 141,000 sq ft Stoke-on-Trent logistics unit

1 Jul 2025
Read