LogisticsInvestmentOccupierUK & IrelandWest Midlands
21 Jul 2025 | 16:13 | London | by May Agaran
Apollo 7 one of four speculative units at development owned by Jingdong Property
EY abandons 500,000 sq ft London office hunt
RX London hires two associate partners
Legal decision not the anticipated “landmark” for rights of light disputes
Valeo launches £85m student accommodation sale
JD Logistics signs for 117,000 sq ft Coventry scheme
Eldridge provides £128m backing for Birmingham resi scheme
Cala offloads £55m Farnham development plot
L&G property fund snaps up Leeds hotel
Maslow Capital agrees £21m Brighton student loan
Aware Super takes control of aparthotel operator The July
Star JP Morgan banker departs
Winner prevails for L&Q’s £1.1bn build-to-rent portfolio
Investors shortlisted for £235m Manchester mall stake
Buyer found for £150m Hoxton Southwark hotel
Cushman names new UK & Ireland head
“Serious legal flaws” in Manchester council’s £42m retail park purchase
US powerhouse agrees £330m REIT acquisition
How Alti’s real estate business came crashing down
Colliers rejigs transactions division
Oryx closes debut £100m UK logistics fund