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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeCorporatePeoplePortugalSpain

JLL appoints new head of Spain and Portugal hotels transactions

1 Jun 2026 | 15:20 | London | by David Hatcher

Adviser has acted on almost €4bn of deals

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