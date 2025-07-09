Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyOffice

JLL appoints new Munich office head

9 Jul 2025 | 06:07 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Markus Trost leaves the company

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Five questions for JLL Munich's Markus Trost

13 Apr 2023
Read

BlackRock prepares €60m Munich office sale

18 Jan 2024
Read

German yield compression still long way off, say advisers

7 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, City

€60m Munich office hits the market

17 Jun 2025
Read