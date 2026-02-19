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CorporatePlanningScotlandUK & Ireland

JLL bags Crown Estate Scotland mandate

19 Feb 2026 | 08:07 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Firm to advise King's public estate on its planned strategic land review

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