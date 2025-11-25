Green Street News - Homepage
PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyResidential

JLL Berlin expands residential investment team

25 Nov 2025 | 07:32 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Jörg Rummert joins from BNP Paribas Real Estate

